Mother of Late Assam Cop Junmoni Rabha Robbed Outside Her Home

The mother of deceased Assam police officer Junmoni Rabha, was reportedly robbed of her jewelry in front of her house in Assam’s Nagaon district on Sunday night.
According to sources, Sumitra Rabha had stepped out of her residence around 9 pm to visit a nearby shop. While she was returning, two unidentified men on a motorcycle suddenly appeared and snatched a gold chain from her neck. The assailants also destroyed her mobile phone before speeding away.
During the incident, Sumitra Rabha sustained minor injuries. The local police was later notified.
Junmoni Rabha was a Sub-Inspector at Morikolong. On May 16, 2024, she tragically died in a car crash in Nagaon. Her death led to an extensive investigation by both the Assam Police and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), uncovering various angles and involving several high-ranking police officials.
However, the CBI later concluded the investigation, stating in a final report that Junmoni Rabha’s death was due to the car crash.