CBSE Exam Scam: USTM Chancellor and Five Faculty Members Remanded to Jail

The Chancellor of the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM), Mahbubul Hoque, has been sent to the Sribhumi District Jail along with five other faculty members amid allegations of malpractice during the CBSE Class 12 Physics examination.

Among those remanded to judicial custody are teachers Numaan Ahmed, Imdadur Rahman, Rezzak Ali, Bijoy Dutta, and Hiramani Saikia. The Sribhumi Police had sought seven days of custody for them, but the court rejected their bail pleas and ordered their judicial remand.

Earlier, in a late-night operation on Saturday, a joint team of police and the Special Task Force (STF) arrested Hoque from his residence in Guwahati’s Ghoramara. Sources indicate that his arrest is linked to allegations of facilitating unfair means during the CBSE Physics exam in exchange for money.

Reports suggest that 274 students appeared for the Physics exam at Kendriya Vidyalaya in Assam’s Sribhumi district, including 214 from the ERD Group. Allegedly, a deal was made to assist ERD students during the exam, but when they did not receive the promised help, chaos erupted at the examination centre, leading to an investigation.

Following his detention, Hoque was taken to Panbazar Police Station, while his wife was also seen at the premises. Officials anticipate that further revelations may emerge as the probe progresses.

It may be mentioned that recently Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had strongly criticized USTM, alleging widespread fraud, fake degrees, and financial irregularities. "The head of USTM himself is a fraud. The entire system is fraudulent, and the institution has been issuing fake certificates," he stated.

Taking a direct swipe at Hoque, CM Sarma further alleged that even his caste certificate was fake. "How can our intellectuals praise someone who holds a false OBC certificate?" he questioned.

The Chief Minister also cast doubts on USTM’s academic credibility, claiming that degrees, including PhDs, were allegedly being sold without proper examinations. "PhDs are also sold there. There are no proper exams, no degrees—nothing," he remarked.

As investigations continue, the case has raised serious concerns about academic integrity and malpractice in the education sector.

