Assam CM Rips Into USTM Chancellor Post-Arrest, Calls Him ‘Big Fraud'

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has levelled serious allegations of large-scale exam irregularities while commenting on the recent arrest of Mahbubul Hoque, Chancellor of the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM). Sarma accused Hoque of orchestrating academic corruption and manipulating exam centres to provide undue advantages to certain students.

Speaking on the matter, Sarma highlighted a recurring pattern in Assam’s education system. “In a recent case, 247 students from Goalpara, Nagaon and Kamrup districts were promised over 30 extra marks in CBSE exams and taken to an exam centre in Patharkandi. When the promised advantage did not materialize, the situation turned chaotic exposing the scam,” he stated.

The Chief Minister emphasized that these manipulations extended beyond CBSE exams to medical entrance exams as well. “Exam centres were rigged for Medical and Engineering aspirants. Widespread corruption was prevalent in medical entrance exams too,” Sarma alleged.

In a direct attack on USTM Chancellor Mahbubul Hoque, Sarma labelled him a “Big fraud” who has long been engaged in academic malpractice. “I had earlier stated that this person is a fraud. His history is well known. He influenced some intellectuals from Assam and ran a network to mislead students. Now, everything is coming to light,” he asserted.

Sarma also cast doubts on the credibility of degrees awarded by the institution. “A person working at USTM has a PhD degree but never took a single leave from work. Work and PhD cannot go hand in hand. Slowly, all irregularities will be exposed,” he remarked.

The Chief Minister reiterated his government’s commitment to preventing Assam’s education system from turning into a commercial enterprise. He assured strict action against those involved in academic fraud, emphasizing that the state would not tolerate the manipulation of exams and student futures.

Notably, In a late-night operation, a joint team of police and the Special Task Force (STF) arrested Mahbubul Hoque, the Chancellor of the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM), from his residence in Guwahati’s Ghoramara.