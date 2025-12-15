CCTOA Constitutes Consultative Group on ST Inclusion of Six Assam Communities

The Core Committee of the Coordination Committee of the Tribal Organizations of Assam (CCTOA) has constituted a Consultative Group to examine and provide suggestions on the recommendations of the Group of Ministers (GoM) regarding the inclusion of six communities in the Scheduled Tribe (ST) list of Assam.

The decision was taken during a Core Committee meeting held on December 15, 2025, with the aim of ensuring a comprehensive, consultative, and rights-based assessment of the sensitive issue of tribal recognition.

The newly formed Consultative Group comprises several eminent personalities with experience in administration, law, human rights, and autonomous council governance.

Sri Suhas Chakma, Member of the Core Group of NGOs , Human Rights Defenders in the National Human Rights Commission, has been appointed as the Chairman of the group.

Other members include Sri Kulaswami Laduary, IAS (Retd.), Sri Prafulla Kumar Hajuary, ACS (Retd.), Sri Jiten Bargayary, ACS (Retd.), Sri Tankeswar Rabha, Chief Executive Member of the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council, Sri Dharmsing Teron, former MLA and former Chairman of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council, Sri Elwin Teron, Chief Adviser to the CEM of KAAC, Sri Kharsing Teron, Adviser to the CEM of KAAC, Sri Sabdaram Rabha, Senior Advocate of the Gauhati High Court, and Sri Bilash Chandra Doley, Retired Joint Director, Audit (Local Fund).

According to CCTOA, the Consultative Group will critically examine the GoM’s recommendations and place its observations and suggestions before the committee, keeping in view constitutional provisions, tribal rights, and the socio-political implications of ST inclusion.

The first meeting of the Consultative Group is scheduled to be held on December 21 at 11:00 am at Vivekananda Kendra, Uzan Bazar, Guwahati.

