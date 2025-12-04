CCTOA, Ranoj Pegu Hold Key Talks on ST Status to Six Communities

A crucial coordination meeting between the Coordination Committee of Tribal Organisations, Assam (CCTOA) and Tribal Affairs (Plains) Minister Ranoj Pegu on the issue of granting Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to six communities was held today, signalling the beginning of an intensive consultative process that will continue over the next month.

Following the meeting, CCTOA Chief Coordinator Aditya Khakhlari and ABSU president Dipen Boro shared their observations and concerns with the media. Khakhlari said that several suggestions and objections were formally placed before the ministerial group.

“Today, we have submitted a number of recommendations and objections. Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu listened to our concerns very seriously and explained the contents of the GoM report in detail. We have requested one month’s time to study it thoroughly. After that, we will place our final recommendations before the government,” Khakhlari stated.

He added that another round of discussions will be held with the Group of Ministers after one month. “During this period, we will hold consultations with Bodo intellectuals, legal experts, former MLAs and MPs to arrive at a comprehensive and well-informed position. After the second round of talks with the GoM, we will also seek discussions with the Chief Minister and the Union Home Minister,” he said.

Khakhlari, however, made one point absolutely clear: “Our stand is firm. The communities that have already been granted Scheduled Tribe status must not suffer any loss under any circumstances. There should be no dilution of their rights, safeguards or opportunities.”

Expressing concerns over the larger impact of the proposed move, CCTOA also raised questions about how existing ST communities would be affected in areas such as national-level competitive examinations, admissions, and employment opportunities.

The meeting with the top tribal organisations was held in connection with the Assam Cabinet’s decision on November 30, 2025, to evaluate the GoM report that recommends granting ST status to six communities in the state.

Later in the day, Assam Education Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu took to X (formerly Twitter) to confirm the discussions.

In his official statement, he wrote: “As per the Assam Cabinet’s decision of 30 November 2025, I met today at Janata Bhawan with the Coordination Committee of Tribal Organisations, Assam (CCTOA) to discuss the Group of Ministers’ report on granting ST status to six communities. I explained the recommendations given by the GoM and the measures proposed to safeguard the rights of existing Scheduled Tribes.

I requested CCTOA to read Chapters Five and Six of the report together. CCTOA informed that, based on our clarifications, they will form an expert committee and submit their report within a month.”