CCTOA Submits Report to Ranoj Pegu, Rejects Ministerial Group’s Tribalisation Report

A special meeting of theCoordination Committee of Tribal Organisations of Assam (CCTOA) was held at Janata Bhawan on Monday, where Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu held detailed discussions with representatives of the organisation.

Advertisment

During the meeting, the CCTOA formally submitted a report prepared by the organisation to Minister Ranoj Pegu. The minister assured the delegation that the report would be forwarded to the Centre for further consideration, the CCTOA said after the meeting.

The discussions primarily revolved around the issue of tribal status and ongoing debates surrounding it. The CCTOA categorically rejected the report prepared by the ministerial group on tribalisation, stating that it does not reflect the concerns and realities faced by existing tribal communities in Assam.

The CCTOA further announced that it would intensify its efforts on the issue in the coming days. As part of its future course of action, the organisation plans to hold meetings with national-level leaders during the Bhogali Bihu period to raise its concerns more strongly at the national stage.

In addition, the CCTOA said it would also meet the Chief Ministers of all northeastern states, along with various political parties and organisations, to build a broader consensus and support on the matter.

The organisation reiterated that its movement is aimed at protecting the constitutional safeguards and long-term interests of Assam’s existing tribal communities. It urged both the state and central governments to ensure that no decision is taken without taking the voices of the tribal organisations into confidence.

Also Read: CCTOA Constitutes Consultative Group on ST Inclusion of Six Assam Communities