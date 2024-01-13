Celebrating Rich Ethnic Culture: 50th Karbi Youth Festival Underway in Diphu

The 50th Karbi Youth Festival, one of the largest and oldest ethnic festivals of Northeast India kick-started at Taralangso in Assam's Diphu on Friday.
Today marks the second day of the festival which will continue till January 19. The day began with the unfurling of the Karbi Cultural Society (KCS) flag.
A traditional procession was then held which witnessed the participation of around 6,000 artists. Various communities showcased their culture and tradition at the procession. As per reports, the Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) Tuliram Ronghang arrived at Taralangso to be a part of the mega event.
The Karbi Youth Festival is an annual gathering that brings together numerous Karbi youths from Assam and various parts of the country. It showcases a vibrant mix of traditional art, folk dance, music, and indigenous tribal cuisine.
Notably, President Droupadi Murmu will attend the Golden Jubilee celebration of the Karbi Youth Festival as the Chief Guest on January 17. In addition, notable dignitaries such as Governor of Assam Gulab Chand Kataria, Governor of Meghalaya Phagu Chauhan, La Ganesan (Governor of Nagaland), Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma are also expected to be present at the event, reports said.
Starting in 1974, the festival that has been working to establish the Karbi culture, customs, indigenous games, foods and Karbi language on the global stage and has been trying to make a bond between all sections of people and religions through culture – is going to celebrate its Golden Jubilee this year.