President Murmu To Grace Karbi Youth Festival 2024 Golden Jubilee as Chief Guest on Jan 17

Expressing his enthusiasm, Tuliram Ronghang shared the news on X, stating, ""I am happy to announce that President Droupadi Murmu has consented to attend as Chief Guest at the Golden Jubilee celebration of the Karbi Youth Festival 2024 on the 17th of January 2024 at noon, along with the Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, Governor of Meghalaya Phagu Chauhan, La Ganesan, Hon'ble Governor of Nagaland, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, Chief Minister of Assam, Neiphiu Rio, Chief Minister of Nagaland, and Conrad K Sangma, Chief Minister of Meghalaya. The celebration will be held from January 12-19, 2024, at Karbi People's Hall, Taralangso, Diphu. Everyone's invited! KARDOM."