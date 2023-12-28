President Murmu To Grace Karbi Youth Festival 2024 Golden Jubilee as Chief Guest on Jan 17

President Droupadi Murmu will attend the Golden Jubilee celebration of the Karbi Youth Festival 2024 as the Chief Guest on January 17, set to be held at Taralangso in Diphu. This was confirmed by Chief Executive Member of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), Tuliram Ronghang.
"President Droupadi Murmu has consented to attend as Chief Guest at the Golden Jubilee celebration of the Karbi Youth Festival 2024 on January 17, 2024, at noon," he said.
In addition to President Droupadi Murmu, notable dignitaries such as Governor of Assam Gulab Chand Kataria, Governor of Meghalaya Phagu Chauhan, La Ganesan (Governor of Nagaland), Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma are also expected to be present at the event, according to Tuliram Ronghang.
The Golden Jubilee celebration of the Karbi Youth Festival 2024 is scheduled to take place from January 12 to January 19, 2024, at the Karbi People's Hall in Taralangso, Diphu, within the Karbi Anglong district.
The Karbi Youth Festival is an annual gathering that brings together numerous Karbi youths from Assam and various parts of the country. It showcases a vibrant mix of traditional art, folk dance, music, and indigenous tribal cuisine.