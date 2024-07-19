Central Government Approves Three Industrial Parks in Assam

In a significant boost to Assam's industrial sector, the Central Government has approved the establishment of three industrial parks in Tingkhong, Tamulpur, and Karimganj. This approval comes under the Scheme of Small, Small and Medium Enterprises of the Central Government.
The industrial projects are part of a broader initiative, with 12 project proposals aimed at expanding the industrial sector in the North East and Sikkim also receiving approval. Alongside Assam's three projects, five projects will be set up in Nagaland and four in Sikkim.
The industrial park in Tingkhong will be developed at a total cost of ₹25.1 crore, with ₹13.50 crore funded by the Central Government and ₹11.51 crore by the State Government. The Kumarikata industrial park in Tamulpur will be established at a cost of ₹21.65 crore, with the Central and State Governments contributing ₹13.50 crore and ₹8.15 crore, respectively. The Sephinjuri project in Karimganj will see an investment of ₹18.74 crore, with the Central Government providing ₹13.50 crore and the State Government ₹5.24 crore.
These projects are expected to significantly enhance the industrial landscape of Assam, contributing to economic growth and job creation in the region.