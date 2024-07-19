Central Government Approves Three Industrial Parks in Assam

The industrial park in Tingkhong will be developed at a total cost of ₹25.1 crore, with ₹13.50 crore funded by the Central Government and ₹11.51 crore by the State Government. The Kumarikata industrial park in Tamulpur will be established at a cost of ₹21.65 crore, with the Central and State Governments contributing ₹13.50 crore and ₹8.15 crore, respectively. The Sephinjuri project in Karimganj will see an investment of ₹18.74 crore, with the Central Government providing ₹13.50 crore and the State Government ₹5.24 crore.