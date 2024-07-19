Amit Shah Chairs NCORD Meeting, Unveils National Narcotics Helpline 'MANAS'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday launched the MANAS (Madak Padarth Nisedh Asuchna Kendra) Portal, an initiative aimed at combating drug trafficking and supporting de-addiction and rehabilitation efforts. The portal features a toll-free number, 1933, along with a web portal, mobile app, and integration with the UMANG app, enabling citizens to anonymously connect with the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) 24x7.
Addressing the 7th NCORD (National Coordination Centre) top-level meeting, Shah introduced the National Narcotics Helpline 'MANAS'. He highlighted the foundation of the "Centre of Excellence for Narcotics Control" and the initiation of 'Mission Spandhan' to raise public awareness about drug-related issues.
Shah called for the formation of Joint Coordination Committees at the state level to enhance financial investigations, urging states to allocate significant portions of their budgets to narcotics forensics. He also announced that the Forensic Science University is developing an affordable, indigenous forensic narcotics testing kit to aid in drug-related investigations.
Expressing gratitude to the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Shah praised the ministry's efforts in expanding the Nasha Mukt Bharat campaign and encouraged the participation of religious, youth, and Rotary organizations. He emphasized the need to increase the speed and scope of the fight against drugs.
A significant announcement was the establishment of a new NCB Zonal office in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, aimed at curbing drug trafficking through India's northwestern border. With this addition, NCB now operates 30 zonal offices and 7 regional offices across the country.
The 2023 Annual Report of NCB, released during the meeting, highlights the agency's efforts and achievements in combating drug trafficking and abuse. It includes data on recent seizures, trends in drug trafficking, actions under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (PITNDPS), and financial investigations under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
To tackle illicit cultivation, NCB, in collaboration with BISAG-N, has developed the "MAPDRUGS" web portal and mobile app to provide accurate GIS information, aiding agencies in destroying illegal cultivation sites.
The meeting saw participation from senior central government officials, including the Union Home Secretary, Revenue Secretary, and Secretary of the Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment. Additionally, chief secretaries, DGsP, and heads of Anti-Narcotics Task Forces from all states and union territories attended virtually. Representatives from NCB, DRI, ED, BSF, SSB, CRPF, CISF, RPF, Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard, and the Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment were also present.
This comprehensive approach reflects the government's commitment to a drug-free India and the collaborative efforts required to achieve this goal.