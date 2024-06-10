Central Hilal Committee Announces Eid-Ul-Adha Celebration Date for Assam on June 17

The Central Hilal Committee of Assam, led by its President Maulana Sheikh Fakhruddin Ahmed Kasimi and General Secretary Alhaj Imdad Hussain, has officially declared that Eid-Ul-Adha will be celebrated in Assam on June 17, 2024, aligning with the rest of India.
Eid ul-Adha, also known as Bakra Eid, holds immense significance in Islam as one of the two holiest days observed by Muslims worldwide. It commemorates the test of faith endured by Prophet Ibrahim. The observance typically entails special prayers at mosques and the sacrificial ritual of lambs and goats. Additionally, Muslims who are able are obliged to undertake the Hajj pilgrimage at least once in their lifetime.
According to Islamic tradition, Eid al-Adha falls on the tenth day of Dhu al-Hijjah. If the moon is sighted on June 6, Dhu al-Hijjah will commence on June 7. Consequently, Arafah Day will be observed on June 15 (Dhu al-Hijjah 9), followed by Eid al-Adha on June 17 (Dhu al-Hijjah 10).
Arafah Day, occurring on the ninth day of Dhu al-Hijjah, marks the second day of the Hajj pilgrimage. Subsequently, Muslims worldwide partake in Eid al-Adha celebrations, marked by communal meals shared with family, friends, and those in need.