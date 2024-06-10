Central Hilal Committee Announces Eid-Ul-Adha Celebration Date for Assam on June 17

Eid ul-Adha, also known as Bakra Eid, holds immense significance in Islam as one of the two holiest days observed by Muslims worldwide. It commemorates the test of faith endured by Prophet Ibrahim. The observance typically entails special prayers at mosques and the sacrificial ritual of lambs and goats. Additionally, Muslims who are able are obliged to undertake the Hajj pilgrimage at least once in their lifetime.