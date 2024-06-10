Eid Ul Adha 2024 Date: When Will India Celebrate Bakri Eid?

Eid ul-Adha, also known as Bakra Eid, is one of the most important holidays in Islam. It is one of the two holiest days celebrated by Muslims worldwide and commemorates the test of faith faced by Prophet Ibrahim.

The observance includes special prayers at mosques and the ritual slaughter of lambs and goats. Additionally, every Muslim who is able is required to undertake the Hajj pilgrimage at least once in their lifetime.

Eid Ul Adha 2024 Date

Eid al-Adha is celebrated on the tenth day of Dhu al-Hijjah. If the moon is sighted on June 6, Dhu al-Hijjah will begin on June 7. Consequently, Arafah Day will be observed on June 15 (Dhu al-Hijjah 9), and Eid al-Adha on June 17 (Dhu al-Hijjah 10).

Arafah Day, falling on the ninth day of Dhu al-Hijjah marks the second day of the Hajj pilgrimage. The following day, Muslims worldwide celebrate Eid al-Adha, which takes place after Arafah Day. This festive occasion is marked by communal meals shared with family, friends, and those in need.

Significance of Eid Ul Adha

1. Eid ul-Adha, also known as the "Festival of Sacrifice," honors the story of Prophet Abraham's willingness to sacrifice his son in obedience to God's command.

2. Instead of sacrificing his son, God provided a ram as a substitute, demonstrating the importance of faith and obedience in Islam.

3. This celebration underscores the significance of sacrifice, both literal and symbolic, as a demonstration of devotion to God and a willingness to follow His will.

4. Eid ul-Adha serves as a reminder of the values of obedience, faith, and submission to God's commands, echoing the core principles of Islam.

5. Through the act of sacrifice, Muslims reaffirm their commitment to God and reflect on the lessons of Prophet Abraham's unwavering faith and obedience.



Dates of Bakrid/Eid ul-Adha 2019 to 2029