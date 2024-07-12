Centre Announces Major Infrastructure Boost for Assam Under PMGSY-III

In a significant move to bolster rural connectivity and stimulate economic growth in the northeastern region, the Ministry of Rural Development has sanctioned 78 roads measuring a total of 563.67 km and 14 bridges for the state of Assam.
Under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) - III, this ambitious project involves an estimated investment of Rs. 378.68 crore.
The initiative aims to transform the rural landscape of Assam by enhancing connectivity and access to essential services such as healthcare, education, and markets.
The newly sanctioned roads and bridges will significantly improve access to healthcare facilities, educational institutions, and local markets, ensuring that rural communities can benefit from essential services more readily. Strengthening the transportation network will make it easier for residents of remote villages to connect with urban centers, facilitating better integration and inclusivity.
Furthermore, the improved infrastructure will foster economic activities, boost trade and commerce, and create new opportunities for growth in the region. The construction and maintenance of these projects are expected to create numerous job opportunities, stimulating local economies and providing livelihoods to many.
This initiative aligns with the government's vision of a prosperous Northeast and a developed India (Viksit Bharat), reflecting the commitment to inclusive and sustainable development. The Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana - III projects are anticipated to have a transformative impact on Assam, contributing to the overall growth and prosperity of the North-Eastern region. By improving rural infrastructure, the government aims to ensure that the development benefits reach even the country's most remote corners.
This announcement marks a significant milestone in the government's efforts to drive inclusive development and underscores its commitment to the growth and advancement of the North-Eastern region.