Centre Announces Major Infrastructure Boost for Assam Under PMGSY-III

The newly sanctioned roads and bridges will significantly improve access to healthcare facilities, educational institutions, and local markets, ensuring that rural communities can benefit from essential services more readily. Strengthening the transportation network will make it easier for residents of remote villages to connect with urban centers, facilitating better integration and inclusivity.

Furthermore, the improved infrastructure will foster economic activities, boost trade and commerce, and create new opportunities for growth in the region. The construction and maintenance of these projects are expected to create numerous job opportunities, stimulating local economies and providing livelihoods to many.