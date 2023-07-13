Centre Appoints Assam Origin Justice Ujjal Bhuyan as SC Judge

The Central Government approved the appointment of Justices Ujjal Bhuyan from Assam and SV Bhatti as judges of the Supreme Court. This was informed by the Minister of State for Law and Justice, Arjun Ram Meghwal on Wednesday.
Taking to twitter, the minister said, “In exercise of the powers conferred by the Constitution of India, the Hon’ble President, after consultation with the Hon’ble Chief Justice of India, is pleased to appoint the following 02 Chief Justices of High Courts as Judges of the Supreme Court of India- Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice SV Bhatti.”
The recommendation of their elevation to the apex court was made by the Supreme Court Collegium on July 5.
It may be mentioned that Ujjal Bhuyan is currently serving as the Chief Justice of Telangana High Court. He had been serving at the high court since June 28, 2022.