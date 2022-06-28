Assam Origin Justice Ujjal Bhuyan Takes Oath as Chief Justice of Telangana HC

Assam origin Justice Ujjal Bhuyan has sworn in as the Chief Justice of Telangana High Court on Tuesday in a ceremony held at Raj Bhavan in Hyderabad.

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan administered the oath of office to Justice Bhuyan. Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao also attended the ceremony.

Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy, Telangana State Cabinet Ministers including Law Minister A Indrakaran Reddy, TPCC President A Revanth Reddy and senior officials were present on the occasion.

Justice Ujjal Bhuyan has been appointed as the new Chief Justice on June 19. He succeeded Justice Satish Chandra Sharma, who was transferred to the Delhi High Court. The Supreme Court Collegium had last month recommended elevation of Justice Bhuyan, a judge of Telangana High Court, as the Chief Justice. He is also the Executive Chairman of Telangana State Legal Services Authority.

Before being appointed as a judge of Telangana High Court, Justice Bhuyan had served as Bombay High Court judge.

Incidentally, this was for the first time that Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao visited the Raj Bhavan or came face-to-face with Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan since the latter accused the State government of protocol violations among others. The duo exchanged pleasantries soon after the Chief Minister’s arrival as well as during the high tea after the swearing-in ceremony.

By attending the event, the Chief Minister had sent a clear message that neither himself nor the State government had any intention to violate the protocol or the Constitutional obligations.