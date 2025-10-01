Centre Approves 34.5 km Kaziranga Corridor; Sonowal Calls It Historic

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal hailed the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for approving the ₹6,957 crore project to widen and upgrade the Kaliabor–Numaligarh section of NH-715. The ambitious project includes a 34.5 km elevated corridor through the Kaziranga National Park (KNP), ensuring safe wildlife movement while improving road connectivity across Assam.

“A historic day for Assam and a giant leap for India’s sustainable development. This 34.45 km elevated corridor will ensure a free, safe, and uninterrupted passage for wildlife between Kaziranga and the Karbi Anglong Hills. It is a promise to protect our natural heritage while building a brighter future for our people,” Sonowal said.

The Union Minister emphasised the economic benefits of the project: “Along with protecting Kaziranga, this highway will drastically reduce travel time, boost eco-tourism, facilitate smoother travel for pilgrims and visitors, and open new opportunities for trade and industries. The 21 km of greenfield bypasses will decongest Jakhalabandha and Bokakhat, making journeys safer and more efficient. This is a road that connects emotions, aspirations, and prosperity.”

The existing Kaliabor–Numaligarh section of NH-715 (previously NH-37) is currently a 2-lane road with limited shoulders, passing through densely built-up areas and along the southern boundary of Kaziranga National Park. Seasonal flooding drives wildlife across the highway, often leading to accidents and casualties.

To address these concerns, the project will construct a 34.5 km elevated corridor, upgrade 30.22 km of the existing road, and build 21 km of greenfield bypasses. The alignment will also integrate with NH-127, NH-129, SH-35, and connect to three railway stations (Nagaon, Jakhalabandha, Vishwanath Chariali) and three airports (Tezpur, Lilabari, Jorhat), boosting logistics, trade, and mobility across the state.

Sonowal further added, “This is not just a highway – it is a realisation of Modi ji’s vision, where progress and nature, economy and ecology, go hand-in-hand. Assam’s growth will never come at the cost of our environment, but in harmony with it. The people of Assam will remember this as a transformative moment for generations to come.”

The project is expected to generate 15.42 lakh person-days of direct employment and 19.19 lakh person-days of indirect employment, contributing significantly to Assam’s socio-economic growth.

With the elevated corridor, greenfield bypasses, and upgraded highway, Assam aims to set an example where infrastructure development and wildlife conservation move together, ensuring a safer and more prosperous future for the state.