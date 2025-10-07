Centre Approves 707.97 Crore for Flood-Hit Assam and Gujarat

In a significant development, the Central Government has approved an additional ₹707.97 crore in financial assistance to Assam and Gujarat, which were severely affected by floods and landslides during 2024.

The decision was taken by a High-Level Committee (HLC) chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, following a detailed assessment of the damage in both states.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the funds will be released from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) to support relief and restoration work.

However, this assistance will be subject to an adjustment of 50% of the opening balance available for the year in each state’s State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF).

Of the total approved amount, 313.69 crore has been allocated to Assam, while 394.28 crore will go to Gujarat.

The financial assistance aims to bolster ongoing recovery and rehabilitation efforts in the affected regions, helping rebuild critical infrastructure, restore livelihoods, and support those who suffered losses due to the natural disasters.

Over the past year, both Assam and Gujarat witnessed widespread devastation caused by floods and landslides, leading to large-scale damage to homes, roads, and farmlands.

The Centre’s latest approval comes as part of its continued commitment to provide timely support to disaster-affected states across the country.

