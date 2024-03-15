Centre Approves Rs 421.15 Cr for Construction of Gauripur Bypass in Dhubri

Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways allocated Rs 421.15 crore for the construction of a four-lane Gauripur Bypass in Dhubri district of Assam.
The Gauripur Bypass will be constructed along National Highway (NH)-17 (New)/NH-31(Old) spanning from Dumardoha Pt-II to the Baladmara road in Dhubri.
This was informed by the Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari in a post on social media platform 'X' on Thursday.
Gadkari wrote, "In Assam, an allocation of ₹421.15 Crores has been approved for the construction of a 4-lane Gauripur Bypass along NH-17 (New)/NH-31(Old), spanning from Dumardoha Pt-II to the Baladmara road in Dhubri district."
He further said that the bypass covers a length of 9.61 km and the project aims to alleviate congestion in Gauripur town and mitigate risks associated with sharp bends on the current highway, thereby enhancing safety.
"Covering a total length of 9.61 kilometers, the project aims to alleviate congestion in Gauripur town and mitigate risks associated with sharp bends on the current highway, thereby enhancing safety. The implementation of this bypass, equipped with comprehensive road safety measures, is anticipated to contribute significantly to the reduction of accidents in the region," Gadkari added.