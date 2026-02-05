Centre Backs Tourism Push in Assam’s Hill Districts, Lists Projects Across State

The Union Ministry of Tourism has reiterated its support for tourism development in the Assam hill districts of Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao, even as it clarified that the identification and execution of tourism projects primarily rest with state governments.

In a written reply in the Lok Sabha on February 2, Union Minister for Tourism and Culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said the Centre complements state-led efforts by extending financial assistance through multiple flagship schemes, including Swadesh Darshan, Swadesh Darshan 2.0, PRASHAD, Challenge-Based Destination Development (CBDD) and Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI).

The schemes, the minister said, are applicable across the country, including Assam, and funding is provided based on project proposals submitted by state governments in line with scheme guidelines, government priorities and availability of funds.

While the reply did not list a district-specific project exclusively for Karbi Anglong or Dima Hasao, the Ministry underlined that eco-tourism, adventure tourism and tribal homestays are key components relevant to Assam’s hill regions and are actively promoted at the national level.

The Ministry has also issued separate schematic guidelines for homestay development in tribal areas under the Swadesh Darshan framework, a move seen as significant for culturally rich but under-marketed regions like Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao.

Assam Tourism Projects Worth Hundreds of Crores Sanctioned

According to the annexure tabled in Parliament, Assam has received tourism-related sanctions running into hundreds of crores under various central schemes over the past decade.

Under the original Swadesh Darshan (SD) scheme, ₹94.68 crore was sanctioned for the Manas, Pobitora, Nameri, Kazirang, and Dibru Saikhowa wildlife circuit in 2015–16, while another ₹90.98 crore went into developing the Tezpur, Majuli, Sivasagar heritage circuit in 2016–17. Both projects have been fully utilised.

Under Swadesh Darshan 2.00, newer experience-based projects include the Kokrajhar Wetland Experience (₹26.68 crore sanctioned) and Reimagining Cinnamara Tea Estate in Jorhat(₹23.88 crore), though only partial funds have so far been authorised for utilisation.

The CBDD sub-scheme has sanctioned ₹9.99 crore for eco-tourism development at Panidhing Bird Sanctuary in Sivasagar, while under SASCI, two high-value projects were approved in 2024–25 ₹97.12 crore for the Assam State Zoo-cum-Botanical Garden in Guwahati, and ₹94.76 crore for the beautification of Rang Ghar in Sivasagar.

In addition, the PRASHAD scheme funded the development of the Kamakhya Temple and its surrounding pilgrimage infrastructure with ₹29.80 crore, which has already been fully utilised.