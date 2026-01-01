Union Tourism & Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Pays Courtesy Visit to CM Vishnu Deo Sai

Union Minister for Tourism and Culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat paid a courtesy visit to ChhattisgarhChief MinisterVishnu Deo Sai at the Chief Minister’s residence in Sector-24, Nava Raipur, on Thursday.

During the meeting, both leaders held cordial and constructive discussions on tourism development in Chhattisgarh, conservation and strengthening of cultural heritage, and ways to further promote the state’s rich traditions and historical assets at the national level.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai warmly welcomed the Union Minister and honoured him with a traditional state gamchha. He also presented a coffee table book based on the world-famous Bastar Dussehra festival, along with a commemorative bell-metal memento symbolising Chhattisgarh’s rich tribal art and cultural legacy.

The interaction reflected the shared commitment of the Centre and the State towards promoting tourism-led development while preserving and showcasing Chhattisgarh’s unique cultural identity.

Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao, Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma, and State Tourism Minister Rajesh Agarwal were also present on the occasion.