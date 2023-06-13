Centre Has Allocated Rs 8,000 Cr For Disaster Management: Jogen Mohan

Assam cabinet minister for disaster management, Jogen Mohan on Tuesday said that the Centre has allocated Rs 8,000 crores under three major disaster management schemes, while addressing reporters after a meeting chaired by the Union home minister Amit Shah.
Talking at a press conference following the meeting, Jogen Mohan said, “The home minister has advised us regarding ways to minimize disasters. We have to alert beforehand in order to be prepared for any kind of disasters. The Centre has allocated Rs 8,000 crores in that regard for all states.”
It may be noted that Union home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday announced the three major schemes for disaster management worth a combined Rs 8,000 crores.
Amit Shah chaired a meeting with the disaster management departments of states and union territories where he announced a Rs 5,000 crores worth projects to expand and modernize the fire services across India, Rs 2,500 crores project to reduce the risk of urban flooding for seven of the most populous metros in India, namely, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad and Pune, and a further Rs 825 crores National Landslide Risk Mitigation Scheme for 17 states and Union Territories.
He said, “For the modernisation and expansion of fire brigade services, about Rs 5,000 crore assistance will be given to all states. We have prepared a detailed plan and will be forwarded to you. To mitigate the danger of floods in urban areas, in seven major cities - Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Pune and Rs 2,500 crore will be given. Its detailed plan will be sent to you.”
“To deal with landslides in 17 states, almost Rs 825 crore will be given by the central government,” Shah added.