Centre Has Allocated Rs 8,000 Cr For Disaster Management: Jogen Mohan

He said, “For the modernisation and expansion of fire brigade services, about Rs 5,000 crore assistance will be given to all states. We have prepared a detailed plan and will be forwarded to you. To mitigate the danger of floods in urban areas, in seven major cities - Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Pune and Rs 2,500 crore will be given. Its detailed plan will be sent to you.”