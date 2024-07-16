Centre Releases Rs 272 Cr Assistance Under NFSA For Assam Amid Protests

An official letter read, "I am directed to convey the sanction of the President to the payment of a sum of Rs.272,14,00,000/- (Rupees Two Hundred Seventy Two Crore and Fourteen Lakh only) as Advance first installment of Central assistance to State Government of Assam under the Centrally Sponsored Scheme-4048, "Assistance to State Agencies for intra-state movement of foodgrains, FPS dealers basic and Additional margin under National Food Security Act, 2013" for the Year 2024-25."