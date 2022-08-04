Centre To Install E-Surveillance System at Kaziranga Tiger Reserve

The Centre on Thursday sanctioned grants for the installation of e-surveillance system in three tiger reserves of India including the Kaziranga Tiger Reserve in Assam.

This was informed by the Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Ashwini Kumar Choubey, in a written reply to Rajya Sabha today.

The other two tiger reserves are Corbett Tiger Reserve (Uttarakhand), and Ratapani Wildlife Sanctuary, Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh).

These e-surveillance systems have been installed in the tiger reserves with funding support from ongoing Centrally Sponsored Scheme of Project Tiger (CSS-PT) and Grants-in-Aid to National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), an official statement read.

Establishment of e-surveillance is assisted by the Central government based on the site specific need based proposals from the states.

The funding assistance is provided under the ongoing centrally sponsored scheme of project tiger and grants-in-aid to national tiger conservation authority for installation of e-surveillance system to the aforementioned tiger reserves.

The Central share of funding to Kaziranga Tiger Reserve is Rs 263.09 lakh with the state share being Rs 7.01 lakh.

Corbett Tiger Reserve Central on the other hand received central funding of Rs 241.47 lakh while the state share of funding is Rs 26.83 lakh. It also received a grant-in-aid to NTCA of Rs 372.19 lakh.