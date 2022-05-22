Centre To Spend Rs 180 Cr For Restoration Of Railway Lines To Dima Hasao

Union Railway minister Ashwini Vaishaw on Sunday announced Rs 180 crore package for the restoration of snapped railway lines to flood-ravaged Dima Hasao in Assam.
The package was sanctioned following a discussion between the union minister and Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today.
The minister also assured that the restoration work will be completed by July 10.
Taking to Twitter, CM Sarma said, "Glad to meet Hon Union Railways Minister Shri @AshwiniVaishnaw ji in New Delhi. Happy to share that @RailMinIndia has sanctioned ₹180 cr for restoration of the railway network that was devastated by floods & landslides in Dima Hasao and assured to complete the work by July 10."
Due to heavy rainfall in Dima Hasao district, multiple landslides as well as flash floods have led to disruption of rail communication.
According to reports, the road connecting Haflong to Silchar has been completely cut off as water level rose up to the highway near Kapurcherra.
The Haflong-Lanka road has also been cut off at many places.
According to a press release from Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), while it geared up entire machinery and controlled train services over the affected section, two trains got stranded in the flash floods at Ditokcherra and New Haflong stations.
Acting swiftly, the Indian Air Force (IAF) airlifted at least 119 passengers from the Silchar-Guwahati train which was stranded at Ditokcherra.
Assam Rifles under the aegis of Spear Corps also provided relief to more than 1,000 stranded passengers and helped in their evacuation to Guwahati.
