Centre To Spend Rs 180 Cr For Restoration Of Railway Lines To Dima Hasao

Union Railway minister Ashwini Vaishaw on Sunday announced Rs 180 crore package for the restoration of snapped railway lines to flood-ravaged Dima Hasao in Assam.

The package was sanctioned following a discussion between the union minister and Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today.

The minister also assured that the restoration work will be completed by July 10.

Taking to Twitter, CM Sarma said, "Glad to meet Hon Union Railways Minister Shri @AshwiniVaishnaw ji in New Delhi. Happy to share that @RailMinIndia has sanctioned ₹180 cr for restoration of the railway network that was devastated by floods & landslides in Dima Hasao and assured to complete the work by July 10."