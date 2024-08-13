Centre's School Soil Health Program Launched At Dadara HS

The Government of India’s Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare has successfully launched the School Soil Health Program at Dadara Higher Secondary School.
The initiative, which took place on Tuesday, is a collaborative effort with the Department of Agriculture, Assam, Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Kamrup, ASRLM, and Samagra Shiksha, Assam. The program aims to train students in soil sample collection and raise awareness about soil health, which is essential for sustainable agriculture.
Key figures at the event included Sakshana Sharma, IAS, Assistant Commissioner (Probationary); Girin Sharma, Sub-divisional Agricultural Officer; and Bhaswati Sharma, Agricultural Development Officer, all from the District Agriculture Office, Kamrup. Also present were Rituparna Saikia, Soil Science Specialist from Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Kamrup, and Kamal Das, Program Officer from the Directorate of Agriculture, Assam. The event was hosted by Sarat Chandra Kalita, Principal of Dadara Higher Secondary School, with teacher in-charges Momi Deka and Nabanita Kalita playing significant roles.
The launch featured interactive training sessions where students engaged in hands-on activities, collecting soil samples from local farms. This practical experience not only enhances the students' understanding but also directly contributes to the agricultural health of their community.
The School Soil Health Program is set to target 10 state government schools in Kamrup and Barpeta districts, as well as 5 central government schools across other parts of Assam. The program’s goal is to foster a new generation of informed individuals committed to soil health and sustainable farming practices.