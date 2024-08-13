Centre's School Soil Health Program Launched At Dadara HS

Key figures at the event included Sakshana Sharma, IAS, Assistant Commissioner (Probationary); Girin Sharma, Sub-divisional Agricultural Officer; and Bhaswati Sharma, Agricultural Development Officer, all from the District Agriculture Office, Kamrup. Also present were Rituparna Saikia, Soil Science Specialist from Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Kamrup, and Kamal Das, Program Officer from the Directorate of Agriculture, Assam. The event was hosted by Sarat Chandra Kalita, Principal of Dadara Higher Secondary School, with teacher in-charges Momi Deka and Nabanita Kalita playing significant roles.