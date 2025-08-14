Brahmaputra Erosion Ravages Assam's Chabua, 25 Families Homeless

The fury of the Brahmaputra has taken a devastating turn in Balijan, Chabua, in Assam’s Dibrugarh district, with relentless erosion swallowing homes, farmland, and hope. In just one month, at least 25 families have been rendered completely homeless as their houses and belongings vanished into the river’s relentless currents.

The victims, now left with nothing, are scrambling for shelter. Many have taken refuge in makeshift market spaces, while others have sought temporary accommodation wherever they can find it. Their desperation has painted a grim picture of displacement and uncertainty.

Despite the Water Resources Department’s attempts to combat the erosion — including laying porcupine structures and dumping geo-bags — the river has continued to devour land unabated. The much-hyped geo-mattresses, installed at significant public expense to protect embankments, have in many places been washed away, raising serious questions about the efficacy and durability of the measures.

For the residents, the sense of betrayal is palpable. Crores of rupees have been spent on anti-erosion projects, and the public had placed its trust in these efforts to keep the river at bay. But the latest disaster has shattered that confidence, leaving the entire community anxious about the future.

As the Brahmaputra continues its advance, Balijan stands as yet another reminder that in Assam’s erosion belt, the river’s might remains far stronger than the state’s defences. For those who have lost everything, the crisis is not just environmental — it is deeply human.