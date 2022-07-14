Chanakya IAS Academy to Conduct Free Workshop on Preparation of Civil Services in Jorhat

Chanakya IAS Academy will conduct a free workshop on civil service preparation at their new campus in Assam’s Jorhat district at 4pm on July 16 (Saturday). The center will be officially launched on the same date.

The centre will be helmed by expert faculties from Delhi along with the state of the art technology so that the aspirants of Jorhat and neighbouring areas do not have to leave the comfort of their homes and yet avail the best possible quality of coaching and guidance for civil service examination.

To mark the launch of the new centre, Chanakya IAS Academy under the guidance of its mentor and managing director AK Mishra will be conducting a free workshop on “How to Prepare for IAS/ACS” at its Jorhat centre.

Mrs. Kuranga nayani Chetia, Managing Partner, Chanakya IAS Academy North East India, through her vision and leadership to provide quality education and training to the aspirants of North East has been successfully managing the centre in Guwahati and is determined to provide the same quality to the aspirants in Jorhat and its neighbouring areas.

The workshops are popular across the country by the term “Art of Success’’ and attempts to spread awareness about Civil Service in North East India, so that aspirants from the North East region increasingly become a part of the Indian Bureaucracy. The workshops guides the students to think, feel and express themselves like civil servants and to motivate and guide the youths of the state and to help them realize their true potential.

Aspirants who want to attend the seminar may pre register themselves by messaging their name and contact details to 8811092481 or mail to [email protected]