Chandrayaan 3: Assam Education Institutes Told To Arrange Live Feed Of Landing

Meanwhile, Directorate of Secondary Education, Assam issued an order to all Inspector of Schools which reads, “All Inspector of Schools are hereby directed to instruct all schools and educational institutions to witness the live telecasting of Chandrayan-3 landing tomorrow i.e. 23-Aug-2023 5:15 PM to 6:15 PM in the official website of ISRO(https://www.isro.gov.in/), ISRO’S Official YouTube Channel and DD National.”

It may be mentioned that the Indian spacecraft, launched on July 14, is all set to soft-land on the lunar surface which will live stream on August 23.