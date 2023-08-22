Chandrayaan 3: Assam Education Institutes Told To Arrange Live Feed Of Landing

As the preparation is underway of Chandrayaan-3 for lunar landing, schools and educational institutions across the state have been directed to remain open until 6 pm on August 23 and organize the LIVE streaming within the premises. This order was given by Axom Sarba Siksha Abhiyan Mission on Tuesday.
“This to inform that India’s pursuit of space exploration which reaches a remarkable milestone with the impending Chandrayaan-3 Mission, which is poised to achieve a soft landing on the lunar surface. This eagerly anticipated event will be broadcasted live on August 23, 2023 starting from 5.20 pm. The live coverage will be available via multiple platforms, including the ISRO website (https://www.isro.gov.in/), ISRO’s YouTube Channel and DD National TV Channel,” the order reads.
“All schools and educational institutions across the state are requested to open the school until 6pm and organize the LIVE streaming of the Chandrayaan-3 soft landing within the premises. Also you are requested to invite the nearby school students to particular schools where the LIVE streaming is scheduled to be held, which will contribute to fostering an environment of scientific inquiry and innovation among the students and faculty,” it adds.
Meanwhile, Directorate of Secondary Education, Assam issued an order to all Inspector of Schools which reads, “All Inspector of Schools are hereby directed to instruct all schools and educational institutions to witness the live telecasting of Chandrayan-3 landing tomorrow i.e. 23-Aug-2023 5:15 PM to 6:15 PM in the official website of ISRO(https://www.isro.gov.in/), ISRO’S Official YouTube Channel and DD National.”
It may be mentioned that the Indian spacecraft, launched on July 14, is all set to soft-land on the lunar surface which will live stream on August 23.