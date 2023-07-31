Assam: Chaos in Sonapur After Truck Hit & Drag Student

Tension prevailed in Assam’s Sonapur after a brick-laden truck hit a ten-year-old student while he was on his way to school and dragged the grievously injured boy for a few metres on Monday morning.
The incident took place in Hahara area where the truck, bearing the registration number AS01 DD 1307, was en route to Sonapur when it hit the minor boy making him severely injured.
The locals after they noticed the truck dragging the minor boy, they immediately took action and caught the driver. The driver was then tied on the bonnet of the truck and beaten up by the irate locals.
Later, after receiving information of the incident the police reached the spot and tried to control the situation, however, the locals demanded strict action against the traffic rules violators owing to the recurring accidents in the area.
One of the locals said, “The boy was heading school when the truck driver who was driving on the wrong side hit the child and dragged him for a few metres.”
Meanwhile, the injured student, identified as Pranjal Sarkar, was admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment.