Charaideo Admin Reschedules School Timings Due to Scorching Heat

Amid the rise in mercury, the Charaideo district administration of Assam on Sunday issued an order rescheduling the timing of classes of all the educational institutions (government and private) with immediate effect.
The following is the rescheduled school timings:
Lower Primary Schools will start from 7.30 am to 11.30 am
Middle English School will start from 7.30 am to 1.15 pm
High School and Higher Secondary schools will start from 7.30 am to 1.30 pm
It may be mentioned that several districts of Assam have changed the timings of the educational institutions in the wake of the rise in temperature.
Earlier on Saturday, students of the Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed High School in Assam’s Biswanath fainted during the morning assembly prayers
The students fainted unable to bear the scorching heat during the morning prayers. The students were reportedly rushed to the Biswanath Ghat Hospital and later moved to the Biswanath Chariali sub-divisional civil hospital for advanced medical care. As per reports, all the students are currently out of danger. However, the hot and humid climatic conditions had raised fear among parents.