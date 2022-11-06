Assam: Charaideo DTO Suspended for Validating Fake Licenses

A District Transport Officer (DTO) has been placed under suspension in Assam’s Charaideo district on Sunday.

The DTO has been identified as Rajeev Chandra Bordoloi.

He has been accused of validating fake licenses in Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh for a long time.

Following this accusation, an order was issued for his suspension.

Last month, a Junior Assistant of DTO, identified as Ditimoni Gogoim, was trapped and caught red-handed while accepting the bribe money from the complainant.

The sleuths of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption cell arrested the official on bribery charges.