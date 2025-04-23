Charan Singh Sapra Slams Assam Govt, Backs Probe into Kashmir Incident

Congress national coordinator and Assam Congress’s media in-charge Charan Singh Sapra launched a scathing attack on both the Central and Assam governments during a press conference held in Guwahati.

He condemned Pakistan’s alleged involvement in the recent violent incident in Kashmir and voiced strong criticism against the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led Assam government for what he termed as "authoritarian governance" and "political vendetta."

Sapra expressed solidarity with the Indian government and armed forces, stating, “Pakistan has acted like a coward. Congress stands firmly with the government and opposition in giving a fitting reply.”

Turning his attention to the situation in Assam, Sapra alleged that democracy in the state is under threat. “Assam is being run through political revenge. It is not the rule of law but the rule of the stick. Democracy has ceased to function here,” he remarked.

He accused the state government of attempting character assassination of Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi and his wife. Citing the arrest of Congress leader Reetam Singh in multiple cases, Sapra called it a “cowardly act.” He also alleged that USTM Chancellor Mahbubul Hoque and Guwahati-based journalist Dilwar Hussain Mazumdar were being targeted and arrested in an attempt to silence dissent.

“After security was withdrawn from senior Congress leader and MP Rakibul Hussain, he was attacked at his residence. This is a dangerous precedent,” Sapra said.

He further criticized the BJP, saying, “The BJP works through three Js – Jail, Judgement, and Jati (caste). When they fail to perform, they start dividing people.”

Sapra claimed that Congress candidates and workers are being threatened during the ongoing panchayat elections. “There should be no place for fear in a democracy. The voice of the people must be heard in Assam,” he asserted.

Questioning the role of the Election Commission, Sapra alleged, “Despite filing formal complaints, there has been no response. The Election Commission appears to be in deep slumber.”

Referring to a recent tragic incident in the region that claimed 26 lives, Sapra demanded a thorough investigation. “We need to find out why infiltration prevention failed and how such a tragedy occurred. But above all, we must first stand by the injured and provide moral support to the families of the deceased,” he stated.

On the issue of army recruitment, Sapra noted the challenges faced post-COVID and criticized the Agniveer scheme. “After the pandemic, there was no recruitment in the army. Then came Agniveer, which brought more confusion. The truth is, the required number of soldiers may not have been recruited,” he said.

The press conference concluded with Sapra urging the people of Assam to stand against what he termed as an atmosphere of intimidation and undemocratic governance.

