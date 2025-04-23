Sketches of Pahalgam Terrorists Released as Nation Mourns Brutal Massacre

In the aftermath of the heinous terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam that left 26 tourists dead, Indian intelligence agencies have released sketches of three terrorists involved in the massacre.

The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy of the banned Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), has claimed responsibility for the attack. Security officials revealed that at least two of the terrorists are believed to be foreign nationals and all are linked to the LeT network.

The sketches, prepared using eyewitness accounts and surveillance inputs, were made public to assist in identifying and capturing the perpetrators. The release is part of a nationwide manhunt, as security agencies work to unravel the plot behind this brutal assault and prevent further violence.

According to survivor testimonies, the terrorists selectively targeted victims based on their religion before executing the killings, adding a chilling communal angle to the act of terror.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who immediately flew to Kashmir following the incident, held high-level meetings with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to assess the situation. He also paid his respects to the victims, stating, “Bharat will not bend to terror. The culprits of this dastardly attack will not be spared.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was on an official trip to Saudi Arabia, cut short his visit and returned to the country. In a strongly worded statement, he condemned the massacre and vowed swift justice: “Those behind this heinous act will not be spared. Our resolve to fight terrorism is unshakable and it will only grow stronger.”

As the bodies of the victims are flown back to their hometowns, the Civil Aviation Ministry has directed airlines to ensure affordable fares to help stranded tourists return home.

In light of the attack, major cities including Delhi and Mumbai have been placed on high alert. Security has been heightened nationwide as authorities remain vigilant against any further threats.

The nation continues to mourn as investigations intensify, with authorities determined to bring those responsible to justice and thwart the larger terror network behind the Pahalgam carnage.

