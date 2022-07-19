Charge Sheet In Batadrava PS Arson Case To Be Filed In 15 Days

The deputy inspector general (DIG) of Assam police, Satya Raj Hazarika on Tuesday said that the police will file the charge sheet in the Batadrava police station burning incident in 15 days.

This was announced during a press meet organised at Nagaon police reserve today. DIG Hazarika said that the investigating officers are awaiting three reports after which they will file the charge sheet.

The senior police official mentioned that as many as 25 people have been named as accused in the case relating to setting the Batadrava police station in Nagaon on fire.

Of them, 12 people have been arrested so far and one has died, informed DIG Hazarika.