Charge Sheet In Batadrava PS Arson Case To Be Filed In 15 Days

The deputy inspector general (DIG) of Assam police, Satya Raj Hazarika on Tuesday said that the police will file the charge sheet in the Batadrava police station burning incident in 15 days.
This was announced during a press meet organised at Nagaon police reserve today. DIG Hazarika said that the investigating officers are awaiting three reports after which they will file the charge sheet.
The senior police official mentioned that as many as 25 people have been named as accused in the case relating to setting the Batadrava police station in Nagaon on fire.
Of them, 12 people have been arrested so far and one has died, informed DIG Hazarika.
The Assam police DIG further said that the Batadrava police station will be upgraded to inspector-level police station in the coming days.
In addition, a fire fighting wing has also been established in Batadrava, he added.
It may be noted that an angry mob set the police station on fire on May 21 and also attacked two police officers on duty after a villager was killed in police custody.
A massive furore erupted with people questioning the police’s role in the death of one person in custody. Violence also broke out with reported injuries on both sides.