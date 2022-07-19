AAI Completes 1st Test Landing At New Greenfield Airport In Arunachal

The Airport Authority of India (AAI) successfully completed the first flight test landing at the Hollongi airport in Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday.

The Greenfield airport at Hollongi near capital city Itanagar is the first full-fledged airport in Arunachal Pradesh and is set to be operational by Independence Day this year.

The airport is situated some 15 kilometers from the capital and will help in connecting the state by air.

It has been developed by the Airport Authority of India and will be available for A-321 category aircrafts.