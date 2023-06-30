Charge Sheet in Nalbari Incident by Next 15 to 20 Days: DGP GP Singh

Speaking to the media here in Nalbari, DGP GP Singh said, “After going through all the evidences in the Nalbari incident, it is confirmed that suspended officer in charge of the Ghograpar PS Biman Roy is the prime accused in this case. I believe charge sheet in the case will be filed within next 15 to 20 days or maximum one month. I have personally reviewed the case and have instructed the Investigating officer (IO). Yesterday based on the report of DIG (CWR) and Nalbari Superintendent of Police, I being the DGP have decided to suspend him from service. Charges against the said police official are serious allegations of misconduct.”