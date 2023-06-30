Charge Sheet in Nalbari Incident by Next 15 to 20 Days: DGP GP Singh

After visiting the Ghograpar Police Station in Assam’s Nalbari district, Assam Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh on Friday has assured to file the charge sheet in the case will be filed within next 15 to 20 days.
The top cop has also said the investigation is moving in the right direction and all the evidence related to the case has been collected.
Speaking to the media here in Nalbari, DGP GP Singh said, “After going through all the evidences in the Nalbari incident, it is confirmed that suspended officer in charge of the Ghograpar PS Biman Roy is the prime accused in this case. I believe charge sheet in the case will be filed within next 15 to 20 days or maximum one month. I have personally reviewed the case and have instructed the Investigating officer (IO). Yesterday based on the report of DIG (CWR) and Nalbari Superintendent of Police, I being the DGP have decided to suspend him from service. Charges against the said police official are serious allegations of misconduct.”
The DGP has also stated that he is sure that Assam police will be able to nab the culprit within next few days, if not then, he had instructed the IO to declare suspended OC, Inspector Biman Roy as absconder (proclaimed offender) and take action as per the law.
“I remained firmly committed to respect dignity of woman and safety of children in Assam and I will ensure it at all cost,” added GP Singh.