Dergaon Road Tragedy: Police File Chargesheet Against 17 Builders

A chargesheet has been filed in the tragic road accident that claimed the lives of 12 people in Assam’s Dergaon on January 3, reports said.
The Dergaon Police completed the inquiry process after a period of five months and filed the chargesheet at the District Judicial Court, sources confirmed.
According to the prosecutor, the police have filed a chargesheet against 17 builders of the road construction project, adding that the head-on collision of the passenger bus with the truck occurred due to inappropriate diversion management during the construction period.
Reportedly, the chargesheet has been filed under sections 304, 201, 406, 34 IPC.
It may be mentioned that 12 people, part of a group of over 40 were killed as the bus they were traveling on, collided with an oncoming coal-laden truck at Balijan near Dergaon on January 3.
The accident took place at around 5 am on National Highway 37. The drivers of both vehicles were killed on the spot. The injured were rushed to Dergaon Civil Hospital and those with critical injuries were referred to Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH).