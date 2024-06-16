Dergaon Road Tragedy: Police File Chargesheet Against 17 Builders

It may be mentioned that 12 people, part of a group of over 40 were killed as the bus they were traveling on, collided with an oncoming coal-laden truck at Balijan near Dergaon on January 3.

The accident took place at around 5 am on National Highway 37. The drivers of both vehicles were killed on the spot. The injured were rushed to Dergaon Civil Hospital and those with critical injuries were referred to Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH).