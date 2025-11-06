Charideo BJP Leader Arrested Over Financial Irregularities

Ganesh Borgohain, a senior leader of the BJP’s OBC Morcha in Charideo and its intellectual wing coordinator, was arrested on Thursday following orders from the Charideo District Court.

Borgohain faces allegations of organising financial irregularities within the party unit. In addition, he has been accused of contempt of court. Acting on these charges, the court had earlier issued a warrant authorising his arrest.

Authorities confirmed that Borgohain was taken into custody in compliance with the court directive.