Charideo BJP Leader Arrested Over Financial Irregularities

BJP leader Ganesh Borgohain, OBC Morcha coordinator, was arrested by Charideo police following a court order over alleged financial irregularities and contempt charges.

PratidinTime News Desk
Ganesh Borgohain, a senior leader of the BJP’s OBC Morcha in Charideo and its intellectual wing coordinator, was arrested on Thursday following orders from the Charideo District Court.

Borgohain faces allegations of organising financial irregularities within the party unit. In addition, he has been accused of contempt of court. Acting on these charges, the court had earlier issued a warrant authorising his arrest.

Authorities confirmed that Borgohain was taken into custody in compliance with the court directive.

