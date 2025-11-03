Guwahati: College Teacher Arrested For Molesting Female Student

A case of sexual assault has come to light at a private educational institute in Guwahati, where a teacher allegedly molested a female medical student during a practical class.

The incident took place at the Asian Institute of Paramedical Science, located in Kahilipara. According to reports, the accused teacher, identified as Abdul Karim, allegedly touched the student inappropriately during a Bachelor of Physiotherapy (BPT) practical session.

The victim, a student from the Adivasi community, was pursuing her studies under a scholarship provided by the Adivasi Welfare Board.

Following the incident, the Bhagadattapur Police have arrested the accused teacher, Abdul Karim, based on a complaint lodged by the victim.

Shockingly, sources have revealed that Abdul Karim had previously faced similar allegations of misconduct at the same institution.

An investigation has been launched in regards to the incident.

