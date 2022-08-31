Chatribari Murder Case: Assam Police Takes Prime Accused to 4-Days Custody

Prime accused of the Chatribari murder case, W Yadav has been taken to four days custody by the Assam Police.

Yadav has been taken into custody after an order by the Patiala House Court in Delhi. A team of Assam Police headed by ACP Prithviraj Rajkhowa has taken Yadav into custody.

The Delhi Police had seized a handmade pistol while arresting Yadav.

It may be mentioned that Yadav was apprehended by the police on August 29.

Earlier, the Guwahati Police arrested another accused named Pankaj Kumar in connection to the murder case. Upon interrogation, Kumar revealed that the entire incident was planned by W Yadav.

Notably, on February 21, a Guwahati based businessman Avdesh Yadav was shot dead by bike-borne miscreants near his residence.

According to the police, W Yadav has confessed about plotting the murder of Avdesh Yadav due to family conflicts.

Yadav will be brought to Guwahati on Thursday.