Paban Kumar Borthakur takes charge as New Chief Secretary of Assam

Senior IAS officer Paban Kumar Borthakur took charge as the new Chief Secretary to the Government of Assam on Wednesday.

An IAS officer of the 1989 batch, Borthakur has taken over the charge from Jishnu Barua.

“Shri Paban Kumar Borthakur, IAS is appointed as Chief Secretary to the Government of Assam with effect from the date of superannuation of Shri Jishnu Barua, IAS, Chief Secretary, Assam on August 31, 2022,” said an official notification.

Paban Kumar Borthakur was earlier posted as the Additional Chief Secretary to the Assam government, T&D and Personnel departments.

Jishnu Barua, will continue as Chairman of the Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) for a period of two years from today or until further order, the notification said.