Chennai Power Plant Tragedy: Police Probe, Bodies to Be Sent to Assam

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma. subhramanian on wednesday said that nine workers who dies in the Ennore Thermal Power Projects collapse were sent for postmortem at Stanley Government Hospitaln.

After which their mortal remains were shifted to Rajiv Gandhi Government Hispital for embalming before being transported to Assam.

All nine deceased workers were from Assam. Four of the victims are from Karbi Anglong District and five from Hojai District.

The Minister further informed that one injured workjer currently undergoing treament at Stanley Governemnt Hospital for leg injuries, is stable and expected to be discharged either today or tomorrow.

The Kattur Police have registered a case against three contractors, Rithis Gupta, Anup, and Sumeet Manikandan. The FIR has been filled under Crime NO. E4 CRNO 263/2025, invoking Sectiond 106 and 125(b) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Police have launched an investigation into the incident. Meanwhile the contract company responsible for the project has initiated the necessary procedures to send the embalmed bodies to the victims family in Assam.

Tamil Nadu electricity Minister SS Sivashankar, along with Tamil Nadu Electricity Board's Additional Chief Secretary and Chairman J. Radhakrishnan, also visited Stanley Government Hospital to meet the wokers who was injured and they also paid respects to the mortal remains of nine workers who died in the tragic incident.

Sivashankar also stated that the Tamil Nadu Government has sanctioned financial assistance of 10 lakh to each of the deceased worker's families. He added that the state governement would also conduct a thorough a review of the safety measures at the power project site.

