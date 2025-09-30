Subscribe

Chennai Thermal Power Project Tragedy: 9 Assam Workers Killed in Collapse

In a major industrial accident at a thermal power project site in Ennore, North Chennai, nine workers from Assam lost their lives after an under-construction arch collapsed on Monday.

PratidinTime News Desk
Chennai Thermal Power Project Tragedy: 9 Assam Workers Killed in Collapse

In a major industrial accident at a thermal power project site in Ennore, North Chennai, nine workers from Assam lost their lives after an under-construction arch collapsed on Monday. Several others sustained serious injuries in the mishap.

The workers were reportedly engaged at a height of over 20 feet when the structure gave way, trapping them under the debris. The injured were rushed to Stanley Government Hospital in Chennai, where they are currently undergoing treatment.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed the tragic deaths on X, stating that four of the victims were from Karbi Anglong district and five from Hojai district. The state government is coordinating with authorities in Tamil Nadu to bring back the mortal remains of the deceased at the earliest.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep grief over the incident and announced an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased workers and ₹50,000 each for the injured.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the collapse, while rescue operations continued at the accident site.

