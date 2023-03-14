Goof-up at Assam State Film Awards! Nahid Afrin Wrongfully Honored?

In a major goof-up, Assam singer Nahid Afrin was reportedly conferred the Best Background Singer recognition at the 8th State Film Awards ceremony for a song that she wasn’t actually a part of.

Nahid Afrin received the Pratima Pandey Barua Award for Best Background Singer (Woman) at the awards ceremony for the song ‘Neelate Luka Bhaku’ from Nijanor Gaan movie.

However, this song was not sung by Nahid but by Rupjyoti Devi and Zubeen Garg.

The development drew widespread criticism in the state’s cultural department as soon as it became viral on social media platforms.

Meanwhile, the original singer of the song took to Facebook and shared a picture of Nahid receiving the award from Assembly speaker Biswajit Daimary along with a certificate accompanying the award. She also posted screenshot from Youtube.

“CONGRATULATIONS Nahid Afrin for receiving prestigious 8th Assam State Film Award for this song,” her caption read.