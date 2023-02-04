Child Marriage Crackdown: Assam Woman Commits Suicide Fearing Father's Arrest

Amid the massive crackdown on child marriage cases in Assam, a tragic incident has come to light wherein a woman allegedly committed suicide fearing for her father’s arrest as she was married off when she was a minor.

The incident was reported from South Salmara-Mankachar district on Friday night.

The deceased has been identified as Seema Khatun, also known as Khushbu. It is learned that Seema was a widow whose husband had passed away two years prior due to COVID-19.

Sources said that that woman took the extreme step at her father’s house itself where she had been staying with her two children following her husband’s demise.

After the chief minister’s directive on child marriage cases, Seema allegedly hung herself from the ceiling fan of her room.

As of yesterday, a total of 2,044 arrests were made in connection to cases pertaining to child marriage in Assam, informed Director General of Police (DGP) G P Singh.

Speaking to reporters, the top cop said, “The chief minister had received information about child marriage being rampant in several parts of the state, after which he ordered an inquiry. As per the directive, data of three years pertaining to child marriage cases were accessed.”

"Following this, all the district SPs were told to get in touch with respective village defence parties, Gaon Buras, chiefs of various communities and prominent people of various communities and on the basis of that we have observed that there are instances of child marriage in various parts of the state," he said.

He continued, “On the basis of this, we have specific instances where cognizable cases were made out and on the basis of that during the last two days, 4074 cases were registered across different districts of Assam. From yesterday, we started taking action on the basis of FIRs that were registered in different districts and till 3 pm we have arrested 2044 people from different districts in the state."

The arrests comes post the state Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the state government’s tough stance against child marriage cases in the state.

CM Sarma said that individuals who married girls below 14 years of age will be booked under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and cases under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006 will be registered against those who have married girls in the 14-18 age group.