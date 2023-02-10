Assam Child Marriage Crackdown: 2,789 Arrested So Far

It may be noted that yesterday, CM Sarma informed that so far, as many as 2,666 arrests have been made in the matter across Assam. This has risen from 2,441 arrests as of February 6.

The Assam CM took to Twitter to inform about the arrest count. He wrote, “Our crackdown against child marriage continues with 2,666 arrests made so far.”

“The drive against this social evil will continue. We seek the support of the people of Assam in our fight against this social crime,” he further wrote.

This comes as the massive crackdown of Assam Police on child marriage cases across the state enters the eighth day. The police’s action including arrests of those involved in underage marriages has come following direct orders of the chief minister.