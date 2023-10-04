Child Marriage Crackdown 2.0: Over 900 Arrested Across Assam; 706 Cases Lodged
As Assam launched its second drive against child marriage, a total of 916 accused have been arrested from across the state, as per data received on Tuesday.
The arrestees included husbands of the victims, relatives and solemnisers. The highest number of arrests was made in Dhubri district with 192 while the lowest arrest was made in Dima Hasao district with 1.
According to the data, the following number of accused were arrested from different districts of Assam:
Bajali-18
Baksa-33
Barpeta-142
Biswanath-9
Bongaigaon-40
Cachar-34
Charaideo-5
Chirang-10
Darrang-9
Dhemaji-9
Dhubri-192
Dibrugarh-3
Dima Hasao-1
Goalpara-28
Golaghat-11
Hailakandi-59
Hojai-31
Jorhat-4
Kamrup (M)-4
Kamrup-50
Karimganj-47
Kokrajhar-24
Lakhimpur-10
Morigaon-35
Nagaon-30
Nalbari-10
Sivasagar-4
Sonitpur-6
South Salmara-39
Tinsukia-7
Tamulpur-7
Udalguri-5
The data further revealed that 706 cases related to child marriages have been registered so far.
The CPRO of Assam Police in a press release stated, “ In a special drive launched against the Child Marriage, in the intervening night of 2nd and 3rd October’2023, a total of 916 accused have been arrested from across the state of Assam and a total of 706 cases have been registered, So far.”
However, on the other hand, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed that the number of arrests made in the special drive is 1,039.