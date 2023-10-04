Child Marriage Crackdown 2.0: Over 900 Arrested Across Assam; 706 Cases Lodged

The data further revealed that 706 cases related to child marriages have been registered so far.

The CPRO of Assam Police in a press release stated, “ In a special drive launched against the Child Marriage, in the intervening night of 2nd and 3rd October’2023, a total of 916 accused have been arrested from across the state of Assam and a total of 706 cases have been registered, So far.”

However, on the other hand, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed that the number of arrests made in the special drive is 1,039.