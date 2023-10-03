Crackdown on Child Marriage: Over 300 People Apprehended Across Assam

Responding to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's clarion call to commence the second phase of the anti-child marriage programme, the state police apprehended over 300 persons last night across the state.
According to reports, the Assam police detained over 185 persons in the Dhubri district alone last night. Of this, 35 people were apprehended in the Dhubri Sadar Police Station area, 42 in the Golakganj police station area, seven in the Agomoni area, 12 in Tamarhat town, 42 in the Gauripur police station area, 30 in the Bilasipara locality, 11 in the Sapatgram area, and six in the Chapar area of the said district.
Intriguingly, the state police had previously in February of this year detained approximately 154 people in the Dhubri district for alleged involvement in the child marriage offence, including husbands, parents, "Qazis," and "Pujaris."
Meanwhile, the Kamarbandha police station in Golaghat also conducted raids against the crime of child marriage, and one Rituraj Saikia was detained last night during a police operation. In another drive in Dergaon area in Golaghat, the police have detained three persons.
More five persons were detained in raids conducted at different locations in Nagarbera under Kamrup district. The arrested persons were identified as Mahbub Islam, Mohiruddin, Sharif Ali, Shahjahan Ali and Mofizul Haque.
In Assam’s Kokrajhar district, the state police have detained more 24 persons. Similarly, 76 persons were picked from Barpeta district of Assam.
Further, during the massive drive against the offence, the police have detained more 39 detained in South Salmara-Mankachar district, six in Boko's Sontali and Rangapani areas, five individuals in Udalguri, 30 in Bajali's Patacharkuchi and Sarthebari areas, six in Sonitpur’s Barghat, Bebejia, Dhekiajuli areas, 39 in Bongaigaon district, 49 so far in Karimganj district, around 28 in Goalpara district, five from Tulsibari, Hatbajali localities in Rangia, three from Baihata Chariali, one each from Changsari and Kamalpur areas.
It may be mentioned that more persons will probably be taken up till the end of the day as part of the ongoing operation against the drive.