Child Trafficking Racket Busted In Arunachal, 10 Assam Children Rescued

The Assam Police on Tuesday has rescued as many as 10 children from the clutches of child traffickers from the neighbouring state of Arunachal Pradesh.

Acting on a tip-off by Doomdooma Police, Tinsukia police launched an operation in Arunachal Pradesh and rescued the children.

One alleged child trafficker has also been detained for questioning.

The operation was carried out under the aegis of Tinsukia police Sub-Inspector (SI) Dilip Das.

Last year in the month of July, Assam police had rescued around 48 children including four women from an interstate child trafficking racket based in West Bengal.

As per reports, the children were trafficked to West Bengal from Assam and were forced into child labour.

Notably, Child trafficking is linked to child labour and it always results in child abuse. Trafficked children face all forms of abuse-physical, mental, sexual and emotional.

Trafficked children are subjected to prostitution, forced into marriage or illegally adopted; they provide cheap or unpaid labour, are forced to work as house servants or beggars and may be recruited into armed groups.