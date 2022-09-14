Arunachal Woman Held For Child Trafficking

A woman was arrested at Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh for her alleged involvement in child trafficking.

The Itanagar Capital Police, with the help of ChildLine Service, apprehended the woman and also rescued a 4-month-old baby.

The accused woman, identified as drug peddler Anu Wangsa, was also arrested in 2021 on charges of drug possession.

"An information was received from a female drug addict regarding a case of child trafficking on September 11. After that Childline Itanagar was informed and they gave a complaint to the Itanagar police station. As per the complaint, the biological mother had borrowed some money from one Badal Natung, 47 years, originally from Seijosa. However, when she failed to return the money, the accused after knowing she was pregnant, induced her to give the baby to him after the birth. The accused along with one Anu Wangsa used to allure her with drugs and extra money. And after the delivery of the baby, they took the baby from her possession. She did not refuse the accused due to fear," the police said.

Meanwhile, an FIR was registered under section 370(3), 34 of the Indian Penal Code and section 80/81of the Juvenile Justice Act in PS Itanagar.

"A special team was formed to arrest the accused and rescue the child. The team of police along with ChildLine soon rescued the trafficked child from the house of Badal Natung. One accused, Anu Wangsa was arrested from Chimpu Tinali, Itanagar," the police informed.

Later, the child was produced before the Chile Welfare Committee (CWC) and upon its direction, handed over the child to the OJU welfare association for safe custody.

The whole operation was supervised by Additional SP Capital, Thutan Jamba, and APPS ably supported by the police team including Insp Rongrang, Insp Takhe Tasso and Insp M Mibang with the local area Magistrate.